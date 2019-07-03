Ramona A. Borror, 90, of Watseka, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
Ramona was born August 14, 1928 in Berwyn, the daughter of Jack and Albie Malik Amato and they preceded her in death along with one brother and two sisters. She married Melvin A. Borror on October 16, 1948 in Brookfield and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2003.
She is survived by one son, Scott Borror of Watseka; one grandson, Eric (Serena) Borror of Sedro-Woolley, WA; one granddaughter, Tiffany Borror (Kyle Condon) of Woodland; two great grandchildren, Jarren Stone and Kloe Condon; one step-great grandson, Blake; and two brothers, Jack (Dolly) Amato of Sycamore and Robert (Ginny) Sodt of Berwyn.
Mrs. Borror was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. She worked in Cost Accounting at UARCO, belonged to American Legion & VFW, and enjoyed sewing and reading.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from July 3 to July 9, 2019