Raymond "B.B." Bryan Brookwalter, 58, of Wellington, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at home.
Raymond was born on May 20, 1960, in Danville, Illinois, the son of Martin and Joyce (Ault) Brookwalter.
He is survived by three daughters- Rossanna (Justin) Curtis of Penfield, Sarah (Aven Snyder) Brookwalter of Wellington and Rikki Brookwalter of Ashkum; two sons- Douglas (Jami) Brookwalter of Wellington and David (Bree Musk) Brookwalter of Ashkum; step-daughter- Pam Seibring of Ashkum; three brothers- Tom (Edythe) Bookwalter of Hoopeston, Mike Brookwalter of Ohio and Frank Brookwalter of Florida; uncle- Bob (Marylou) Ault of Hoopeston; sixteen grandchildren; two nieces; and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son- Johnathan Brookwalter.
Raymond graduated from Wellington High School in 1979. He worked for Stephens Farms as a truck driver. He previously worked at Stokleys and Pleasant Knoll Farms. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, collecting tools and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Blurton Funeral Home, 309 E. Washington St., Hoopeston. Following the visitation cremation rites will be accorded. He will be buried at a later date in Amity Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Raymond's life. Memories or photos may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
