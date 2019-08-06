|
Raymond D. "Butch" Wang
Butch passed away in his home surrounded by family on Thursday August 1, 2019. Butch had been battling cancer for a long time.
Butch was born on August 14, 1937 and raised in Oxford Indiana. Butch was the oldest of 11 children. Born to Ray and Roverta Wang. Butch was proceeded in death by both parents, an infant son, Brad, a sister Debbie, and brothers, Bill, Tom and Jack.
On October 27, 1962, he married the love of his life and the only woman who could put up with him, Joan Gaylord. Along with his bride Joan, he is survived by his son, Butch and favorite daughter in law Amy, his oldest daughter, Raegan Hololob, husband Jim; and his youngest daughter Kelli and her significant other, Jeff Hammond. Butch's pride and joy were his grandchildren, Tyler and Abbey Wang; Ashton and Ainsley Hololob; and Morgan and Kenzi Hammond. Butch is also survived by his siblings; Brothers Jim (wife Tootie); Bud (wife Karen); sisters: Marie Max (Lindy); Betty Goldsmith (Steve); Roberta Budreau (Butch); Audrey Hardebeck (John); and lastly, Butch was survived by his faithful canine companion, his boxer Lucy.
Butch has many careers throughout his life. Many of you may remember Butch and Joan as the owners of the Village Inn restaurant and bar in downtown Sheldon in the 70's and 80's. Butch was rumored to have checked a few report cards before serving a beverage (you know who you are). Butch sold insurance, cars, cell phones..you name it. In fact, at the age of 62, he became an apprentice plumber working with his son in his sons business.
Butch served as Sheldon Village President from 2005 to 2009.
He was a 50+ year member of the Pine Village Masonic Lodge as well as a member of the Earl Park American Legion and veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Butch was a loyal friend to many. His ability to always see the bright side of things as well as seeing the good in everyone are qualities that he will forever be remembered for.
Butch could sell ice to an eskimo, charm the knickers off a nun, and when he was on a roll, piss off the Pope. Also his skills as a grill master were unequalled.
When asked in his final days what he as most proud of, without hesitation, he responded, "my family, being a Marine, and the way I lived my life."
Butch requested that there be no visitation or funeral service. His wish is to have a party in his honor and in his own words just before passing, "dress down and drink up". We will be honoring his wishes with the date and time to be shared later.
SEMPER FI MARINE AND GOD SPEED.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14, 2019