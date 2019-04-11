Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rebecca Ann (Tibbetts) Gonzalez left this earth in the comfort of her home surrounded by family April 3 2019 to get her wings, after battling a long illness.



Becky was born in Watseka on September 22 1957 to Freeda (Tibbetts) Wilson, raised by her grandparents Edward and Doris Tibbetts of Pittwood.



She was an advocate and interpreter for the deaf, a licensed paralegal and an avid motorcyclist. Becky was a vibrant soul that walked to her own beat and had alot of fun doing it. She could always make you laugh and had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her dog Buddy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband Joe Palermo, sons Bobbie(Kelly)Howe of Ohio, James(Kasey)Lambert of Michigan. Her grandchildren Cierra, Elexis, Faith and Isabella Lambert, Olivia Howe, zandra and James Lambert Jr.



She was preceded in death by her first born son Terry Joe Walker Jr, her parents and grandparents.



A special Thank You to her stepson Chris and niece Terra for taking care of her through her illness.



Published in Times Republic from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2019

