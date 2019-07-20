Richard C. Knol, 87, of Watseka passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home in Watseka. He was born July 8, 1932 in Chicago, the son of Cornelius and Nellie (Tuitman) Knol and they preceded him in death. Rich married Marlene Frederick in Chicago on February 8, 1958 and she preceded him in death on May 27, 1999.

Rich is survived by three sons, Thomas (Laura) Knol of Manteno, Daniel Knol of Crown Point, and Andrew (Candi) Knol of Lowell, IN; one daughter, Carrie (Jake) Schroeder of Watseka; fourteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Peterson of Minnesota and Dorothy Rex of Tennessee; and one brother, Robert (Maggie) Knol of California.

Rich graduated high school at Pullman Tech in Chicago. He served in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War and was later a design engineer at International Harvester for many years. Rich enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. He was a loving father, a man of strong faith, and was always willing to help others.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jack McCormick will officiate. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chicago.

Memorials may be made to Youth for Christ.

Please share a memory of Rich at www.knappfuneralhomes.com Published in Times Republic from July 20 to July 27, 2019