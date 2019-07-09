Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knapp Funeral Home 115 West Seminary Onarga , IL 60955 (815)-268-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard E. Price, "Dick", 81, of Danforth, IL. passed away at his home on July 6, 2019.



Dick was born on June 27, 1938 in East Peoria, IL, the oldest child of Perry and Edna (Grider) Price. They preceded him in death.



He attended school in East Peoria until the age of 7, when he and his family moved to Onarga,IL. He then attended Onarga schools and graduated from Onarga High School, where he was a proud member of the football team. Dick was very proud of the education he was provided in Onarga and attended every Alumni celebration and class reunion that he could.



He married Mary M. Henrichs on August 10, 1955, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Danforth, IL. They were married for 43 years prior to her passing on May 29, 1998.



Dick is survived by two sons, Dean Price of Onarga, IL and Dale Price of Dixon, IL and two daughters and sons in law, Kelly and Bud Lewis of Daytona Beach, FL and Kimberly and Glenn Miller II of Paxton IL. Grandchildren include Emily and Kyle Drake and Heith and Lisa Price, all of Charleston, IL., Kira and David Ebert of Onarga, IL, Kyle Miller of Chatham, IL, and Alex Price of Dixon, IL. His great-grandchildren include Lexy and Gavin Drake and Alli, Ella and Cale Price,

all of Charleston, IL and Kinze Ebert of Onarga, IL. Dick is also survived by his brother and sister in law Bill and Debbie Price of Onarga, IL and his sister and brother in law Joan and Ron Thomas of Webster, FL. He is also survived by his dear friends, Barbara Hoy of Onarga, IL, Rod Read of Danforth, IL. and Joe Mathy of Clifton, IL, as well as many nieces, nephews and

cousins.



Dick worked for his father in the family business, Price's Tree Service, for many years, prior to becoming owner of the company.



In 1981, he and Joe Mathy became the Sheriff/Undersheriff duo in Iroquois County, roles they held together for 20 years until Dick's retirement in 2001. The two were very proud to be successfully re-elected for 4 terms in their tenure together. A great friendship was born between these two men through this career. He always said that those 20 years were some of the best years of his life and he was proud to have served the people of Iroquois County.



Dick was a member of the Iroquois County Merit Board and was the Mayor of Danforth for many years. He was very proud of the Danforth Centennial celebration that was held under his direction as Mayor. Through this, the town of Danforth was able to establish the Danforth Centennial Park, where Dick was able to enjoy watching his granddaughter Kira play softball for many years. He coached baseball for his sons and many football and baseball games were played in his large front yard for anyone in town who wished to join in.



Annual family fishing trips were one of his greatest joys. He planned these trips to the greatest of detail and enjoyed his time spent with Dean, Emily, Heith, and his great-grandchildren. Dick was also a member of the Danforth Sportsman Club where he was a director trustee for the past 10 years.



Dick enjoyed traveling and visited many wonderful places. Many memorable vacations were had and he planned an agenda for each day. He enjoyed taking Kira and Kyle to Disney World, carrying on a tradition his parents did with their grandchildren. He enjoyed being a "snowbird" in Florida with Barb and spending time with Kelly and Bud. He also enjoyed his "Bucket List trip" to Gettsyburg, PA with Kim and Kyle. Glenn was his personal "tech guy" and could fix anything he needed and taught him so much about computers and his television. One of his greatest joys was sitting outside in his "Man Cave", enjoying his life, tinkering around, reminiscing about "the good old days" and drinking a cold beer with his best friend Rod Read. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his great granddaughter Kinze and watching her grow. He was an amazing "Big Papa" to her.



Dad sustained a massive heart attack at the young age of 39, and from that day forward lived every day to the fullest. He was fortunate to be surrounded by a community of loving, giving, caring people who helped fulfill his wishes of living his life to the fullest in the home that he and Mary created together to raise their family.



Dick was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled to see the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.



Visitation for Dick will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, IL. Visitation will also be held 1 hour prior to his services on Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 1pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, Danforth, IL, with Pastors Duane Marburger and Neil Larimore officiating.



He will be laid to rest at the Danforth Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Heith Price, Kyle Miller, David Ebert, Kyle Drake, Matt Price, Steve Warns, Vic Hari and Rod Read.



Honorary pallbearers include Joe Mathy, Nita Dubble, Bonnie McWhood, Randy Rabe, Bob

Soucie and Mike Shackleford.



