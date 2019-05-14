Richard LeSage, 84, of Martinton, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
He was born on March 17, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the son Robert LeSage and Emma (Ronna) LeSage.
He married Cora Salm on February 11, 1956 in Martinton, IL.
Richard served in the Air Force for six years. He worked at Kingdons TV, Culkins Marina, L&S Fertilizer, and Terra Sohigro all for several years. After retiring he helped farm for Robert Varboncouer and did maintenance for Prairie States Christian Camp. Mr. LeSage was a Member of the Martinton Church of Christ where he was an Elder and the Milford Christian Church. He enjoyed woodworking, boating, collecting ducks and Prairie States Christian Camp.
Surviving Mr. LeSage is his wife, Cora LeSage of Martinton; son, Rick and Sheila LeSage of Donovan; daughters, Cindy and Joe Lafond of Martinton and Linda Ross of Florissant, Missouri; sisters, Roberta and Mike Cafin of Monon, IN and Pat and Tom Bulington of Missouri; grandchildren, Courtney and Josh Smith, Rori and Chris Sorensen, Nathan and Jessica Lafond, Matthew and Taylor Lafond, Paul and Jerica Ross, Brett and Stephanie Ross, and Darren and Carrie Ross, Wendy and Jason Mertz, Haley LeSage, and Jenna LeSage; seventeen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both his parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Martinton Church of Christ in Martinton, IL. Another visitation will take place and hour prior to services. Pastor Gary Milton will officiate.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Mr. LeSage's name can be made to the Prairie States Christian Camp or Martinton Church of Christ.
Please leave your memories for the family at HYPERLINK "http://www.baierfuneralhome.com" www.baierfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Republic from May 14 to May 20, 2019