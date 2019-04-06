Rick D. Zabel, 61, of Champaign passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Rick was born November 25, 1957 in Watseka, the son of Everett and Bernice Tiarks Zabel.
He is survived by his mother, Bernice Zabel of Danforth; one sister, Beverly Chase of St. Anne; three brothers, Thomas (Shirley) Zabel of Watseka, Stephen (Jana) Zabel of Donovan, and Robert Zabel of Donovan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Dennis.
Rick enjoyed traveling and also participated in Walking Across America. He loved writing, having published five books of his own.
Private services were held and burial will take place at a later date at Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
-Paid obituary
