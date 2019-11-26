|
Robert "Bob" F. Lesch, 97, of Watseka passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. He was born September 17, 1922 on the family farm west of Papineau, the son of Henry J. and Josephine (O'Donnell) Lesch and they preceded him in death. He married Luella Burgess on February 16, 1946 in St. Anne and she preceded him in death on May 19, 2008.
He is survived by one daughter, Mary Decker of Watseka; two grandchildren, Sarah Decker of Rockford and Saul D. (Sandy) Decker of Elizabethtown, KY; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Decker of Elizabethtown, KY and Jacob (Lauren) Decker of Colorado Springs, CO.
Mr. Lesch was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. He was primarily a dairy farmer in the Papineau area and loved animals. Robert was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, University of Illinois Basketball fan, and in his younger days was an avid bowler. He never knew a stranger.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. memorial service on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Fr. Michael Powell will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or for the family's wishes.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019