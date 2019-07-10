Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Robert (Bob) was born October 21, 1931 to Eric and Ruth on a farm near Milford, IL.



He married Barbara Torbet, the love of his life, on May 12, 1951 at Woodland Methodist Church. Barbara preceded him in death on December 15, 2006. Their son, David Torbet Johnson, died on July 17, 2013.



Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Vicki & David Tempel of Pesotum, IL; grandchildren Amy (Paul) Meharry of Tolono, IL and Eric Tempel of Pesotum, IL and four great grandchildren: Joseph and Grace Tempel and Claire and Nolan Meharry. Also surviving is his sister Sue Constant of Morrow, OH.



After high school, Bob worked for the H. Frerichs farm. He worked for A-O



Bob was a lifelong resident of the Watseka area except for a brief time when he and Barbara retired to Kerrville, TX. He enjoyed camping, boating, traveling, and "flipping" properties. His family was the center of his life, and he looked forward to the visits with his great grandchildren. He was an active member through the years of the First Christian Church in Watseka. He enjoyed his last years with his many friends at Kingdon Gardens Senior Living Center in Watseka.



Private graveside service will be held. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka.



Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice

