Robert Munsterman, age 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born August 6, 1928 in Crescent Township, the son of the late Fred and Emma Hulse Munsterman.



Robert married Aloha Hilgendorf on August 20, 1950 at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. She preceded him in death on December 9, 1995.



He married Lucy Gaylord Munsterman on November 7, 1998 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Woodworth.



Mr. Munsterman was a farmer.



He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the VFW, the Watseka American Legion, and the .



Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was active during the Korean Conflict.



He enjoyed dancing, watching sports, and stayed involved with farming during the harvest season.



Surviving are his wife, Lucy Munsterman of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Kenton & Barbara Munsterman of St. Anne and Larry & Jody Munsterman of Onarga; two step-sons, Gary & Marilyn Pansa of Villa Grove and Michael & Mary Pansa of Athens, TX; two step-daughters, Linda & Don Burns of Acworth, GA and Leah & William Kemp of Loganville, GA; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Hilgendorf of Donvan and Evelyn Hilgendorf of Chebanse; five grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Aloha; one sister, Nelda Piepenbrink; and one step-grandson.



Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Woodworth. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the church.



Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.



