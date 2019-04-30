Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Purcell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Purcell, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence in Sturtevant, WI. He was surrounded by loved ones and went to the Lord in peace. He was born on January 25, 1938 in Danville, Illinois son of Ted B. and Vera (Thart) Purcell who preceded him in death along with two brothers, Larry Purcell and Ted Purcell.



Bob's heart and soul was aviation and for over 50 years, he soared the skies as a corporate commercial pilot, a renowned flight instructor, and an aviation generalist. He was most passionate and cared deeply for his children and grandchildren; always playful and having fun, he taught them about morals, how to enjoy life, and be the hobbyist that he had become.



Bob is survived by his wife, Darlene (Howell); their 3 daughters: Lori Leicht , Mary Kahle , Cathy Levin and his son in law Gene Levin; 3 sisters: Mary Lee Matson, Margie (Ron) Mortenson, and Martha (Chuck) Smeyers; and grandchildren: David, Matt, Allison, Josh, Leah, Samantha, Nicholas, Andrea, and Morgan. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate in their own way such as a thought of one of his unique sayings or to take a moment to appreciate a bird as it flies overhead. In lieu of flowers, Bob would hope you take some personal time to spread some enjoyment to your own child or loved ones.

