|
|
Roger David Carmin, age 80, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside at his home in New Haven, on Friday, July 26, 2019. He fought spinal and esophageal cancer for the last year and a half.
Roger was born on March 16, 1939, in Lovejoy Township, Iroquois County, Illinois, the son of the late Delbert Buster & Ruth (Laird) Carmin. He graduated from Wellington High, and then attended Illinois State University and Danville Community College.
Roger was very proud of his service with the U.S. Navy submarine group. He served aboard the R.E. Lee, one of the first five atomic submarines and was submerged in the North Sea, with the ship's missiles aimed at Russia during the Kennedy Cuban Crisis. He was a navigator and quartermaster. After he was discharged from the military he and his brother founded Carmin Brothers and did heating, plumbing, and sub-surface farm drainage. Later, he went back to college and was a manufacturing engineer for AFSI in Champaign, Illinois, until his retirement.
He was married to Marie Taylor of Scotland, and later was married to Mary Ann Young Bury. Mary Ann survives in New Haven.
He considered his children and step-children as all his. They are, Dr. Brion Benninger (Alison), of Portland, Oregon; John Carmin, of Washington DC; Dennis Bury, of St. Louis, Missouri; Beth Bury (Eric Hankey), of Watseka, Illinois; and Stephen Bury (Dawn), of Champaign, Illinois; he is also survived by, eight grandchildren, Jack Benninger, Benjamin, Nathanial, & Zachary Carmin-Kluger, Justin Vailes, Travis Rosenberger, Chelsea and Delaney Bury, and bonus grandchildren, Jessica Meyer, Jennifer & Jadden Bundy, and Shay Hankey, by his brother, Wayne Carmin, of Wellington, Illinois; and by three cousins, Nancy Jordan, Charlotte Hicks, and Joyce Schleder.
He will be cremated and a private family burial to be held at the Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland Illinois on Saturday August 17th. Family, friends, and classmates please join us for memories food and drink at the Hoopeston VFW approximately 1 p.m.
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019