Roger D. Wilken, 71, of Milford passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home. He was born February 25, 1949 in Watseka, the son of Clyde and Bernice (Trumann) Wilken and was preceded in death by his father.
He married Mary Harding on August 11, 1971 in Watseka and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Amy (Frank) Schuler of Normal and Brandy (Anthony) Back of Loda; one brother, Joe (Sheila) Wilken of Stockland; one sister, Peggy Wilken of Carbondale; his mother, Bernice Wilken of Stockland; and six grandchildren, Joshua Schuler, Benea Schuler, Joey Schuler, Sydnee Schuler, Bryson Crow and Bryer Back.
Mr. Wilken was of Christian Faith. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and earned a Vietnam Service Medal and two Bronze Stars. Roger was the owner and operator of Wilken Construction. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Illini fan and enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, fishing, and taking trips to Mexico. Roger loved family gatherings and spending time with his family and grandkids.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date with burial at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland. Military graveside rites will be by the Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Donor's Choice.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Please share a memory of Roger at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from May 2 to May 9, 2020.