Roger D. Wilken, 71, of Milford passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at
his home. He was born February 25, 1949 in Watseka, the son of Clyde and
Bernice (Trumann) Wilken and was preceded in death by his father.
He married Mary Harding on August 11, 1971 in Watseka and she survives. Also
surviving are two daughters, Amy (Frank) Schuler of Normal and Brandy
(Anthony) Back of Loda; one brother, Joe (Sheila) Wilken of Stockland; one
sister, Peggy Wilken of Carbondale; his mother, Bernice Wilken of Stockland;
and six grandchildren, Joshua Schuler, Benea Schuler, Joey Schuler, Sydnee
Schuler, Bryson Crow and Bryer Back.
Mr. Wilken was of Christian Faith. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam
and earned a Vietnam Service Medal and two Bronze Stars. Roger was the owner
and operator of Wilken Construction. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Illini
fan and enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, fishing, and taking trips to
Mexico. Roger loved family gatherings and spending time with his family and
grandkids.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020
at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland. Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate.
Military graveside rites will be by the Watseka American Legion Post #23 and
Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Donor's Choice.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Please share a memory of Roger at knappfuneralhomes.com.