Roger E. Franklin, 62, of Sheldon passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence.
Roger was born April 1, 1957 in Rockford, the son of Roger W. and Phyllis (Bellars) Franklin. He married Debora Berns on April 23, 1977 in Ashkum and she survives.
Besides his wife, Debora Franklin of Sheldon, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Franklin of Sheldon and Ashley Franklin (fiancée William Richards) of Cissna Park; one step-son, Michael Petit of Sheldon; three grandchildren, McKenzie Millard, Cain Millard, and Aubrey Richards; one brother, Charles Franklin of Sheldon; three sisters, Betty Swartz of Watseka, Penny Loucks of Donovan, and Cindy Erwin of Watseka; mother-in-law, Carole Harms of Ashkum; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Gary Berns; one nephew, Aaron Townsend; and one niece, Angie Jackson.
Mr. Franklin was very handy and enjoyed working on cars. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Graveside services will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Lyman Cemetery in Watseka. Rev. John Franklin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019