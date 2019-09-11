|
Rolland W. Maddin, 96, of Watseka passed away September 7, 2019 at deGreef Hospice House in St. Louis, MO. Rolland was born October 30, 1922 in Watseka, the son of James W. and Marcia Glee (Conn) Maddin and they preceded him in death. He married Barbara M. Boughton in Watseka on September 19, 1942 and she preceded him in death on February 9, 2017. Rolland was also preceded in death by his two sisters.??
He is survived by one son, Michael (Barbara) Maddin of Springfield; one grandson, James (Laura) Maddin of St. Louis, MO; one granddaughter, Amy (Molly Dilley) Maddin of St. Louis, MO; and two great granddaughters, Evelyn and Emma Maddin.
??Mr. Maddin was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, Watseka Masonic Lodge, and the Watseka American Legion. Mr. Maddin served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Rolland enjoyed woodworking. Rolland was a tool and die maker and later an engineer for TRW, tooling engineer for Roper, and managed the B&M Screw Machine shop in Watseka for several years after he retired.
?Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, also at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Ben Stone will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
??In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donor's choice.??
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019