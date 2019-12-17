|
Ronald D. Merkle, 81, of Cissna Park passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home in Cissna Park. He was born on December 13, 1938 in Watseka, the son of Benjamin and Hulda (Hess) Merkle. He married Mary Redman in Crescent City on December 17, 1961 and she survives.
In addition to his wife, Mary Merkle of Cissna Park, he is survived by two sons, Dr. Rodney Dean (Jeanne) Merkle of Bloomington and Rickey Lee (Dawn) Merkle of Cissna Park; five granddaughters, Emily (Charles) Davison of Mahomet, Kathryn Merkle, Bethany Merkle, and Monica Merkle all of Cissna Park, and Andria Merkle of Bloomington; and two great grandsons, Emmett and Eli Davison.
Mr. Merkle was preceded in death by his parents and step mother, Anna Merkle.
Ron was a lifelong resident and farmer in Cissna Park where he graduated from Cissna Park High School in 1956. He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed socializing with his friends and family, and was very passionate about farming. Ron was a member of Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park, Ford-Iroquois County Farm Bureau, and a lifelong member of Cissna Park FFA Alumni.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. Pastor Josh Benner will officiate. Burial followed in the Cissna Park Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 9:30-11:00 am on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019