Ronald D. Priest, 86, of Watseka passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born December 8, 1933 in Watseka, the son of Russell C. and Deloris L. (Taylor) Priest and they preceded him in death in addition to one sister, Ruth Keith.
He married Yvonne Gray on September 13, 1958 in Watseka and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lori Priest of LaGrange and Jeni (Timothy) Madison of Watseka; one son, Steven Priest of Elk Grove Village; two grandchildren, Megan Madison of Homewood and Trisha Madison of Watseka; and one great-granddaughter, Andria.
Mr. Priest was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. His greatest enjoyment was farming.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2020