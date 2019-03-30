Ronald L. Leiding, 75, of Watseka passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born on August 23, 1943 the son of Edwin and Agnes (Pasel) Leiding and they preceded him in death.
Ronald is survived by one son, Deihl Leiding of Watseka and several cousins and close friends.
Ronald was a lifelong farmer in the Crescent City area. He was a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Crescent City. Mr. Leiding was a past member of the Illinois Tractor Pullers Association. He was the recipient of the Antique Puller of the Year Award and was the co-founder of J & L Puller Tires.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., also at the Knapp Funeral Home. Rev. Joel Brown will officiate. Burial will follow the service at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.
Memorials may be made to Crescent-Iroquois Fire Department or Donor's Choice.
