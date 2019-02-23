Ronald L. Runkle of Iroquois, Illinois passed away February 12, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Ronald was born in Brogueville, Pennsylvania, on July 14, 1939, to George Raymond and Minnie (Saylor) Runkle.
He married Diana B. McFatridge April 5, 1958, and she survives.
Children are Carolyn Runkle, Watseka, Barbara (Richard) Swain, Cissna Park, George (Rita) Runkle, Iroquois, Edward (Kimberly) Runkle, Haughton, Louisiana, and Molly (David) Faupel, Donovan. Eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ronald is also survived by one brother, Kenneth (Julia) Runkle, York, Pennsylvania.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Velma Koons of Felton, Pennsylvania.
Ron Runkle owned and operated the Concord Bowl and CB Electric in Iroquois, Illinois, for 36 years until retirement in 2013.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2019