Ronald Lee Dart, 76, of Watseka passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Ronald was born August 12, 1942, in Oblong, IL. Ronald married his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda K. Dart, on June 23, 1961.
In addition to his wife, Linda Dart, Ronald is survived by two sons, Scott (Sally) Dart of Morris and David Dart of Watseka; one daughter, Jennifer Celia Dart of Carbondale; five grandchildren, Heather Dart of Chicago, Lucas Dart of Watseka, Christopher Dart of Kankakee, Stevin Dart of Bloomington, and Jordan Dart of Chicago; one great-grandson, Geo Dart of Kankakee; two sisters, Beverly (Glenn) Nash of North Carolina and Shirley (Larry) Carter of South Carolina; and one sister-in-law, Betty Dart of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence L. Dart and Marjorie Strickler; his brother, Charles A. Dart of Oblong, IL; and many other nephews and nieces.
Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Uarco for thirty years. He also bought and sold antiques and furniture and loved going to flea markets. Ronald loved watching sports each day. His favorite sports teams to watch were the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and the Fighting Illini. He loved his long country cruises, sitting out by a bonfire, and bird watching. Ronnie was always there for his family when they needed him and will be truly missed by them all.
The services for Ronald Dart will be Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service. Rev. Wayne Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka with military graveside rites by the Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
