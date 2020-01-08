|
|
Ronald Raymond Shepherd, age 76, passed away January 2, 2020 in Seminole, Oklahoma. He was born September 11, 1943 in Kankakee, Illinois to parents Floyd Raymond Shepherd and Marylene Bernice Arseneau. He grew up in Beaverville, Illinois and was a high school graduate.
Ronald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of Sergeant. He served in the Vietnam War. He was retired from Carpenter's Local Union 329 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Ronald is survived by his daughter; Callie and Garrett Kizzia of Braggs, Oklahoma, brother; Terry and Donna Arseneau of Donavan, Illinois, sisters; Sharon and the late Wen Quale of Raleigh, North Carolina, Paula and Michael Miller of Arizona and Audrey and the late Vic Truesdell of Illinois and a granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his birth parents; Floyd R. Shepherd and Marylene R. Arseneau and the loving parents who raised him; Harold and Pauline Arseneau.
Memorial services for Ronald will be at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday January 8, 2020, at the Historic Strother Chapel at Maple Grove Cemetery in Seminole, Oklahoma with Nita Moreland officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma.
Published in Times Republic from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020