Roscoe H. Mason, 90, of Gilman passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Gilman Health Care Center. He was born April 26, 1929 in Watseka, the son of Alva and Clara (Wheat) Mason and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Schafroth; five brothers, Edward, Oscar, James, Herman and Russell; and one sister, Lenora Prater.
He married Phyllis Bull on March 18, 1978 in Gilman and she survives. Also surviving are one son, John (Denise) Mason of Gilman; three daughters, Cindy (Gary) Reitz of Gilman, Julie (Bob) Kraft of Gilman and Kelly (Billy) Short of Crescent City; son-in-law, Duane "Auggie" Schafroth of Ashkum; sisters-in-law, Rose Mason of Holt, MI and Mary Mason of Kankakee; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mason was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman and was a Dartball League member. Roscoe worked for Jones Dairy for 9 years before becoming an Illinois State Trooper for 27 years retiring in 1984. He was then a Bailiff for 22 years for Iroquois County. Roscoe served on the City Council in Gilman for two terms, was a former member and president of Gilman Rotary, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. Rev. Pete Hinrich will officiate. Burial will follow at the Gilman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to .
Arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019