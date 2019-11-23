|
Roseanna Noonan, 91, of Champaign, IL passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
She was born on October 9, 1928 in Watseka, IL, the daughter of Patrick L and Elsie (Hinrichs) Noonan.
Ms. Noonan worked as a Executive Secretary before retiring in 1995. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1943.
Surviving Ms. Noonan are her brothers, Donald and Mary Noonan, Gerald and Joanne Noonan; nieces and nephews, Janet and Dave Klimas, Greg and Patricia Noonan, Carla and Michael Bird, Andrew and Anna Noonan, Tim and Nikki Noonan, and Nancy and Carey Schalber; several great-nieces and nephews, Daniel and Rachel Klimas, Carolyn (Chris) Rigsby, Elizabeth and Matthew Noonan, Shelisa Bird, Samantha, Melissa and Amanda Noonan, Nathan Schalber and Emily (Brenton) Isom; great-great niece and nephew, Emma Kay Isom and Ralph David Rigsby; and special friend, Kathy Dupuis.
She is also preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11-12pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.
Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm, following the visitation. Pastor Tom McCann will officiate.
Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, IL following services.
Memorials in Ms. Noonan's name can be made to the Organ Fund at the First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Times Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019