Ruby M. Arseneau, 96, of Watseka passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center in Watseka. She was born on April 9, 1924 in Lake Village, IN, the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Rainford) West. She married Raymond F. "Spike" Arseneau in Watseka on March 28, 1948 and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are one son, Curtis (Coni) Arseneau of Oro Valley, AZ; one daughter, Tana (Michael) Klipp of Yorkville; two granddaughters, Kirsten (Jonathan) Van Arsdale and Sonnet (Justin) Adams; five great grandchildren, Nia Van Arsdale, Tyler Adams, Riley Adams, Sawyer Adams, and Elyse Adams; one sister, Phyllis Gladson; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Arseneau was a member of the Donovan American Legion Auxiliary. Ruby worked as a secretary for the Donovan Schools for over twenty years. She enjoyed bird watching and music.
Private funeral services will take place at Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois.
Arrangements by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.
