Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St
Pontiac, IL 61764
(815) 844-5151
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Pontiac, IL
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Streator, IL
Ruhama L. Hiatt


1925 - 2019
Ruhama L. Hiatt Obituary


Pontiac- Ruhama L. Hiatt, 94, of Pontiac, IL passed away 9:55 am on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Pontiac with Rev. Tim Hubert officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Streator, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac is handling arrangements for the family.

Ruhama was born November 8, 1925 in Streator, IL a daughter of Henry and Laura (Peterson) Walling. She married Russell H. Hiatt on July 21, 1946 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Streator, IL. He passed away on March 11, 2009.

She is survived by her children: Richard (Susan) Hiatt of Pontiac, Rebecca (Melvin) Redeker of Champaign, Russell (Jayne) Hiatt of Danville and Ruhama Lynn (Brian) Dobson of Lutz, FL; her grandchildren: Patty (Tim) Shaffer, Marcia (David) Washington, Cliff Redeker, Kimberly Redeker, Elizabeth (Alejandro) Nasser, Laura (Coey) Daniels, John Hiatt, Ryan (Mary) Beatty, Christopher (Lauren) Beatty, Payton Dobson, Courtney Dobson and Caleb Dobson; her great grandchildren: Mattie Washington, Ella Washington, Gehrig Washington, Logan Nasser, Izabella Nasser, Julianne Daniels, Elsie Daniels, Hannah Beatty, Alex Beatty, Ethan Beatty, Cadence Beatty and James Beatty; and one sister: Emma Lou Ashley of Tonica, IL; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Marian (Harley) Mayer of Pontiac, IL. She is preceded in death by her husband and one brother-in-law: Robert Ashley, Sr.

She was educated in the Streator Schools graduating from Streator High School in the Class of 1943. Ruhama received her nursing training as a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps at Springfield Memorial School of Nursing. Throughout her nursing career she worked in obstetrics and nursery in Streator, Chicago and Watseka, and also served as a nurse for Dr. Kent Swedlund for a number of years. She retired from Carle Clinic in Danville.

Ruhama was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Pontiac, IL where she was very active. She was a member of the Elks Club. She enjoyed being a 4-H Leader for many years. Ruhama was well known for making raspberry jam for everyone, especially her doctors and her family. She also enjoyed ceramics, crafts, knitting treasured afghans for her grandchildren and her prayer shawl group.

She was a loving mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend who will be remembered and missed.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to the family at calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Times Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
