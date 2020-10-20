1/1
Russell E. Schroeder
Russell E. Schroeder, 76 of Watseka passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. He was born on September 11, 1944 in Watseka, IL, the son of Edward and Bonnie (Purgett) Schroeder.

He is survived by one daughter, Dr. Heather (Todd) McTaggart of Washington; one son, Adam (Dr. Dagmara) Schroeder of Clinton, WI; one adopted son, Tim (Rachael) Schroeder of Texas; one sister, Phyllis Ferrero of Crescent City; and five grandchildren, Keaton and Kaden McTaggart, and Ripley, Abigail, and Clara Schroeder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Lou Burns; and one grandson, Conner McTaggart.

Mr. Schroeder Served in the U.S. Army and was a lifetime farmer in the Woodland area. He also was a past volunteer fireman for the Woodland Fire Department.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Joel Brown will officiate. Burial will follow at Body Cemetery in Woodland.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.


Published in Times Republic from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
