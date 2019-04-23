Guest Book View Sign Service Information Segur-Knapp Funeral Home 219 South 4th Street Watseka , IL 60970 (815)-432-2406 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Lillian Kope, 96, of Gilman and formerly of Joliet and Stockton, KS passed away on April 18, 2019 at Gilman Health Care.

Ruth was born May 2, 1922 in Fort Defiance, Arizona, the daughter of Walter and Pauline (Melito) Blatchford and they preceded her in death along with eight brothers and sisters. She married William Kope in Farmington, New Mexico and he preceded her in death in July of 1983.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte (Barry) Cornell of Peotone and Rojean (John) Gager of Junction City, KS; one son, Ken Kope of Chicago; four grandchildren, Zain Razvi of New Lenox, Rehana (Mark) Renaud of Mokena, Cody Molloy of Junction City, KS, and Alaina Molloy of Junction City, KS; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Benjamin Blatchford.

Mrs. Kope was a florist, having owned Kreations by Kope in Stockton, KS. She loved painting, drawing, and was liked by everyone. Ruth was an active member of Stockton United Methodist Church in Stockton, KS.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will take place at a later date at White County Memorial Garden Cemetery near Carmi, IL.

Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to .

