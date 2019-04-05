Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth E. Storm, 92, of Danforth passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Faith Place in Danforth. She was born August 2, 1926 in Washington Twp., IN in Newton County, the daughter of Ivan and Mildred (Miller) McCarty. She married Robert Storm on March 12, 1947 in Watseka and he preceded her in death on September 29, 1970. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert, Frank and John McCarty; three sisters, Barbara Jones, Margaret Gadson and Marian Walter; and one son, Tim Storm.



She is survived by four sons, Terry (Gail) Storm of Orangeville, Dean (Karen) Storm of Ashkum, Dan (Chris) Storm of Iroquois and Scott (Nancy) Storm of Donovan; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Storm was a member of the United Methodist Church in Crescent City, UMW Women's Group, and Watseka American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Ruth also volunteered for the American Red Cross for several years.



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. funeral service on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Rev. Robert Sabo will officiate. Burial will follow at Flesher Cemetery in Crescent City.



Memorials may be made to Kankakee Valley Hospice or Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.



219 South 4th Street

Watseka , IL 60970

