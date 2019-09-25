|
|
Sandra "Sandie" Arlene Jensen Grenhoff, 74, of Watseka, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, September 21, 2019. Sandie was born July 23, 1945 in Kankakee, IL to Ralph and Irma Cooper Jensen. She married Ronald Grenhoff June 28, 1964, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband; daughter, Staci Warrens; son, Ryan (Alisun) Grenhoff; grandsons, Alex Grenhoff and Michael Sparks; and granddaughter Annelise Sparks; all of Peoria, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ralph Jensen, Sr.
Throughout her life, Sandie was a champion for education and an avid learner. She graduated from St. Anne High School in 1963 and went on to graduate from medical technologist school in Minneapolis, MN. She put her education to work for St. Mary's Hospital, Pentex and Armour Pharmaceutical Labs before taking time away to have a family.
While raising her children, Sandie earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Olivet Nazarene University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1986. Upon graduation, Sandie accepted the position of first grade teacher at Ashkum Elementary School where she spent 23 years sharing her passion for learning with her students. Sandie was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma and later, the Retired Teachers Association.
Sandie enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, decorating, baking, entertaining and spending time with family and friends. She was a beloved team member of the "Wolfie's Walkers," an Iroquois County team.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home, 219 South Fourth St. in Watseka. A Christian service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with visitation one hour prior to services at church. Rev. Alex McNally will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandie's name may be made to Iroquois County (ACS), Calvary Lutheran Church of Watseka or Iroquois Memorial Hospice. Sandie would also be honored if friends and family were to plant a tree or flowers in the spring or donate books and school supplies to grade schools in her honor.
Please share a memory of Sandie at knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019