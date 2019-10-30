Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baier Funeral Home
102 W Oak St
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Henneinke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Henneinke


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Henneinke Obituary
Sandra Henneinke, 70, of Watseka, Il passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
She was born July 10, 1949 in Danville, Il, the daughter of George Manuel and Laura (Patterson) Manuel.
Sandy was an LPN for Danville OSF for five years, as well as IMH for ten years. She enjoyed fishing, reading, sewing, and music, especially the piano. She was known for being a caretaker and always looking out for other's needs.
Surviving Mrs. Henneinke is her sister, Cathy (Larry) French of Texas City, TX; niece, Kelly (Rob) Meeker of Brookston, IN; nephew, Greg (Kelley) Evans of Oak Harbor, WA; friend, Pam German of Sheldon, IL; step-grandchildren; and step-great grandchildren; and great nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Scott Starkey; husband, Dave; and niece, Heather French.
Per her wishes there are to be no services held. Cremation rites have been recorded.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Mrs. Henneinke's name can be made to IMH Hospice or Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now