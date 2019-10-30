|
Sandra Henneinke, 70, of Watseka, Il passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
She was born July 10, 1949 in Danville, Il, the daughter of George Manuel and Laura (Patterson) Manuel.
Sandy was an LPN for Danville OSF for five years, as well as IMH for ten years. She enjoyed fishing, reading, sewing, and music, especially the piano. She was known for being a caretaker and always looking out for other's needs.
Surviving Mrs. Henneinke is her sister, Cathy (Larry) French of Texas City, TX; niece, Kelly (Rob) Meeker of Brookston, IN; nephew, Greg (Kelley) Evans of Oak Harbor, WA; friend, Pam German of Sheldon, IL; step-grandchildren; and step-great grandchildren; and great nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Scott Starkey; husband, Dave; and niece, Heather French.
Per her wishes there are to be no services held. Cremation rites have been recorded.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Mrs. Henneinke's name can be made to IMH Hospice or Donor's Choice.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019