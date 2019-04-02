Obituary





Her husband, Gene survives along with three daughters, Becky (Roger) Morgan, Lori (Herb) Henrichs, and Pam (Carlos) Valdez all of Onarga; two grandchildren, Kayla (Jesus) Garcia of Brownsburg, IN and Eric Zuniga of Gurnee; one great-grandson, Milan Garcia; one great-granddaughter, Joey Garcia; one brother, Bud (Sandy) French of Bourbonnais; and one half-sister, Vicki (Gary) Grunstad of Ottawa.



Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.



Besides her passion for flowers, her true love in life was her family and especially her best friend, her husband.



Sandy will have a private burial in Onarga Cemetery with arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.



Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, St. Jude's Hospital or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.



Sandy Olson, 79, of Onarga passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, after a long battle with MS. She was born on March 11, 1940 in Onarga to Willard and Edna Ishmiel French. Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Gene Olson in August of 1959 in Gilman and they were partners for life.

