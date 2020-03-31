|
Sherryl "Sherry" Riley, 79 of Watseka passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Sherry was born August 17, 1940 in Milford, the daughter of Marion and Bernice (Hasselbring) Fanning. She married Thomas F. Riley on January 28, 1961 in Milford and he survives. Other survivors include two sons, Mark (Sherrill) Riley of Windsor, CA and Ron (Julee) Jensen of Crete; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Matthew Riley.
Mrs. Riley was a member of Milford Church of the Nazarene.
Private graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka with Rev. Tom McCann officiating.
Memorials may be made to donor's choice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please share a memory of Sherry at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020