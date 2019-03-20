Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shirley Ann "Sam" Mischke, 67, went home to be with the Lord March 14., 2019 , peacefully at her home in rural Milford,IL. She waspreceded in death by mother Dorothy Tindle, father Elijih Tindle, brother Larry Tindle, sister Carol Tindle, sister Mary Tindle, granddaughter Kellsie Grebe, and grandson Kaled Balterria.



She was born January 12 1952 in Chicago Illinois to Elijih and Dorothy Tindle. Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a nurturing soul to others , she loved making crafts and working outside .



She's survived by husband Dennis Mischke, daughter Sarah Mischke, daughter Sandy Baumgartner, daughter Denise Balterria, son Randy Wells, and son Norman Wells.



Shirley has eight grandchildren. 2 great grandchildren, 4 brothers and 1 sister.



A celebration of life dinner will be held at American Legion Park in Watseka on Sunday March 24. from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

