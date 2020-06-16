Stanley D. Curry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley D. Curry, 70, of Piper City passed away on Friday (June 12, 2020).
Stan was born in on September 5, 1949, the son of Paul Curry & Savilla Miller. He was originally from Bradley, IL.

He proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed buying & selling art glass, metal detecting, & gardening. He always had a knack for growing the most amazing tomatoes. Stan had a great appreciation for nature & was an avid fisherman who always had fishing tales to tell. In fact, he was quite a storyteller, but one of the few things he wasn't quick to share were his favorite asparagus & morel spots. Those were his little secrets.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Curry, a daughter, Denise (Casey) Tatom, one sister Patricia Coy, and many nieces & nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers Donald Curry and Roderick Curry.

Services will not be held at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.

Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Republic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved