Stanley D. Curry, 70, of Piper City passed away on Friday (June 12, 2020).

Stan was born in on September 5, 1949, the son of Paul Curry & Savilla Miller. He was originally from Bradley, IL.



He proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed buying & selling art glass, metal detecting, & gardening. He always had a knack for growing the most amazing tomatoes. Stan had a great appreciation for nature & was an avid fisherman who always had fishing tales to tell. In fact, he was quite a storyteller, but one of the few things he wasn't quick to share were his favorite asparagus & morel spots. Those were his little secrets.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Curry, a daughter, Denise (Casey) Tatom, one sister Patricia Coy, and many nieces & nephews.



Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers Donald Curry and Roderick Curry.



Services will not be held at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.



Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.





