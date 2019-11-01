|
Steven Kissack, 67, of Milford, IL passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, October 28, 2019.
He was born on August 2, 1952 in Watseka, IL, the son of Francis Kissack and Doris (Webster) Kissack.
Steve married Dana Sadorus on February 14, 1990 in Watseka, IL.
Steve knew the value of hard work, and served his community and his family in many ways during his life. He had worked in construction, agricultural supply, and most recently as a commercial truck driver. He was a member of the Milford Christian Church who practiced his Faith through devotion to his family and to helping friends and neighbors in need. An avid outdoorsman, Steve found Grace in nature, and some of his life's greatest happiness in fishing and bow hunting.
Surviving Mr. Kissack is his wife, Dana Kissack of Milford, IL; son, Brandon Barker (Holly) of Lafayette, IN; daughters, Trachelle Williams of Danville, IL, Kirsten Johnson of Valparaiso, IN, and Candi Kissack of Milford, IL; sisters, Diane Wall (Roger) of Morris, IL, Peggy Pritchard of Racine, WI, Carla McCabe (Mike) of Manhattan, IL, and Dawn Kissack of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Lindsey, Chad Jr., Terryelle, Elijah, Kivonjanae, Kionte, Jace, Hunter, and Ella; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bruce Kissack; and one sister, Vicki Kissack.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9-11am at Milford Christian Church. Memorial Service will follow after at 11:00 am. Pastor Brent Zastrow will officiate.
Memorials in Mr. Kissack's name can be made to the Family's Wishes.
Published in Times Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019