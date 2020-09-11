Sue Leydens was born Beverly Jean Ficklin to Wilda and Roy T Ficklin on December 6, 1932. She spent most of her life in Onarga moving up and down North Evergreen St. She was born in the house across the street from where she had lived for over 50 years. Although she didn't travel far in life she cast a wide net leaving behind many cherished friends. She was always up for a good time and conversation whether it was with her coffee club, quilting group, girls night out, playing cards, or just going out to eat with friends - always with a sense of style and flare. On any given night she could be seen sitting on her front porch watching the cars go by.
On Sept 12, 1950 she married Dale Leydens after he returned from Korea. Some of their greatest pleasures were going for a Sunday afternoon ride, boating, snowmobiling, going to Illini games, and card parties.
Sue spent over 30 years working for her father at Ficklin Machine Company, retiring in 1997. With a drive to stay active she volunteered at Iroquois Memorial Hospital accumulating over 5,000 hours of service. She also worked part time at Home Health Care up until a few years ago.
Sue was always willing to volunteer and to lend a helping hand. With her sense of humor and quick wit she never met a stranger no matter where she was. She was member of the United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and a life time member of the Onarga Historical Society. In 2004 she was selected Onarga Citizen of the Year.
She leaves behind four children: Jerry Leydens (Dawn), Marion OH, Laura Leydens, Tyler TX, Beth Leydens, Indianapolis IN, and Brian Leydens (Tracy) Huntington IN. Also surviving are grandson Hayden Leydens, LaPorte IN, sister June (Mary) Fairley, Belleville IL and several nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, brother Roy Lee Ficklin, and nephew Mark Fairley.
Donations can be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the donor's choice. A celebration and a toast to a life well lived will be held at Shagbark Country Club in Onarga on Saturday October 24 from 1:00 to 5:00. Finally home, at last.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Please share a memory of Sue at knappfuneralhomes.com.