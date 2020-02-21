|
Suzanne Bourguignon Smith, 81, of Madison, Alabama passed away February 18, 2020. Suzanne graduated from Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. After graduating, she worked as a registered nurse for 31 years in New York, Illinois, and Kentucky. Suzanne was a mother to 11 children, grandmother to 14 children and Great Grandmother to 10 children.
Suzanne is survived by Anne Smith Myers (Bud) of Ashland, Tennessee, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, Paul K. Smith (Crickett) of Greensburg, Kentucky, 2 grandchildren, Cynthia Smith Nichols
(Paul) of Madison, Alabama, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, Laura Smith Utley (Mike) of Madisonville, Kentucky, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, Michael Smith (Caroline) of Germany, 2 grandchildren, Jim Smith (Danielle) of Spring Hill, Florida, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, Kimberly Smith Sanders (Tay) of Watseka, Illinois, Gabrielle Smith of Florence, Alabama, and Danielle Smith of Florence, Alabama.
Suzanne is proceeded in death by her husband Paul Smith, son Raymond Smith, and her infant daughter Mary Anne Smith.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 29, 2020