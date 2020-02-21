Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reid-Walters Funeral Home
202 E Farren Ave
Earlington, KY 42410
(270) 383-2821

Suzanne (Bourguignon) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne (Bourguignon) Smith Obituary
Suzanne Bourguignon Smith, 81, of Madison, Alabama passed away February 18, 2020. Suzanne graduated from Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. After graduating, she worked as a registered nurse for 31 years in New York, Illinois, and Kentucky. Suzanne was a mother to 11 children, grandmother to 14 children and Great Grandmother to 10 children.
Suzanne is survived by Anne Smith Myers (Bud) of Ashland, Tennessee, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, Paul K. Smith (Crickett) of Greensburg, Kentucky, 2 grandchildren, Cynthia Smith Nichols
(Paul) of Madison, Alabama, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, Laura Smith Utley (Mike) of Madisonville, Kentucky, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, Michael Smith (Caroline) of Germany, 2 grandchildren, Jim Smith (Danielle) of Spring Hill, Florida, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, Kimberly Smith Sanders (Tay) of Watseka, Illinois, Gabrielle Smith of Florence, Alabama, and Danielle Smith of Florence, Alabama.
Suzanne is proceeded in death by her husband Paul Smith, son Raymond Smith, and her infant daughter Mary Anne Smith.
Please visit www.reidwaltersfh.com for service information.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -