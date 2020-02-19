|
Sylvia J. Shoufler, 69, of Watseka passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She was born on April 16, 1950 in Milford, the daughter of Sidney "Syd" and Frances "Mickey" (Robertson) Shoufler. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by two brothers, John Shoufler and Thomas Shoufler and one sister, Diantha Hansen.
Surviving are two sisters, Jo Ann Howard of Watseka and Linda Kochell of Fairmont, IL and one brother, Sidney "Danny" Shoufler of Danville.
Sylvia enjoyed music and dancing.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Pastor Roy Johnson will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
A memorial visitation will be two hours prior to the memorial service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials can be made to The ARC of Iroquois County.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020