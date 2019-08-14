|
|
Tami M. Tincher, 54, of Watseka passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence.
Tami was born December 16, 1964 in Watseka, the daughter of Fred and Pearl (Smith) Focken. She married Marvin Tincher on March 27, 1982 in Darrow and he survives.
Besides her husband, Marvin Tincher of Watseka, she is survived by two daughters, Ashley (Johnathon) Schill of Watseka and Amber (Jeremy) Kraud of Watseka; one honorary son, Scott Neff of Watseka; her father, Fred Focken of Watseka, one step-brother, Peete St. Peter of Loda; and four grandchildren, Cory, Scott Neff, Robert, and Marleigh.
She was preceded in death by her mother and one son, Andrew.
Tami worked at Watseka Elevator where she operated scales as well as was a waitress at VIPS and The Table. She enjoyed her grandchildren.
A private family visitation was held and a gathering of friends will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to donor's choice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please share a memory of Tami at www.knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019