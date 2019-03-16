Ted W. Doud, 78, of Milford passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Hospital in Hoopeston. He was born June 14, 1940 in Milford, the son of Leroy and Mary Frances (Ashby) Doud and they preceded him in death in addition to two sisters, Marjorie Uttenweiler and Barbara Hayslett.
He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Haxton of Lake Geneva, WI and Starla Doud of Gulf Shores, AL; four grandchildren, Ryne (Kelly) Haxton of Tampa, FL, Jerod (Yvette) Haxton of Elkhorn, WI, Laine Eisenbart of Austin, TX, and Sloan Eisenbart of Austin, TX; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Kayden Haxton of Tampa, FL and Chase and Cameron Haxton of Elkhorn, WI; one sister, Doris Plimpton of Independence, KY; and one brother, Norman Doud of Milford.
Ted served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1959-1963 and was a printer at Uarco in Watseka for 37-1/2 years. He enjoyed hunting, coin collecting, duck calling, and gardening.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Ed Highfill will officiate. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland with military graveside rites by the Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Swimming Pool or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019