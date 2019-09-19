|
|
Terry (TMac) David McDaniel of Watseka passed away at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, at 8 p.m. on May 29, 2018.
Terry was born September 27, 1946 to David McDaniel and Earline Dickey McDaniel.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, David and Earline McDaniel; and one grandson, Travis Hubbard.
Surviving are: wife, Sarah, and children: Debbra (John) of Jackson, Tenn., Dennis (Kim) of Sheldon, IL, and Danelle (Justin) of Creve Couer, IL; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, one brother, Tim (Barb) of Virden, IL, and several nieces and nephews.
Terry was a graduate of Watseka High School. He served in the Army for two years and worked for UARCO for 32 years.
Terry enjoyed many types of sports, and loved nature and wildlife.
Pastor Debra White will provide graveside services at Oak Hill Cemetery Saturday, September 28th, at 2 p.m. Honor guards and the Legion will perform the military rites.
Published in Times Republic from Sept. 19 to Sept. 28, 2019