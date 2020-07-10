



Terry W. Clark, 82, of Milford passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home in Milford. He was born on November 17, 1937 in Watseka, the son of Calvin and Goldie (Wilken) Clark. He married Margaret Huckleby in Milford on November 27, 1964.



Surviving are his wife, Margaret Clark, of Milford; one daughter, Kena Clark of Milford; one son, Bill (Laura) Clark of Gilman; four grandchildren, Kyle (Bailey) Clark, Kari (Kyle) Fisher, Will Clark, and London Clark; two great grandchildren, Peyton Clark and Wyatt Clark; two sister in laws, Dorothy Allison of Hoopeston and Sheila (George) Fix of Florida; and several cousins.



Mr. Clark served in the United States Army. He was a pressman at UARCO for thirty-eight years and worked many years at Glover Farms. He enjoyed racoon hunting and was a member of the Milford Christian Church. Terry was a member of the Masonic Lodge for fifty years as well as a member of the Scottish Rite.



Visitation will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5:00-6:00 pm at the Milford Christian Church in Milford. Services will follow on Monday at 6:00 pm also at the church. Rev. Gary Milton, Rev. Brent Zastrow, and Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate. Military rites to be provided by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.



Memorials may be made to the Milford Christian Church and Iroquois Memorial Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store