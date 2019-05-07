Terry W. Huckleby, 70, of Milford passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Hoopeston. He was born on August 25, 1948 in Burkesville, KY, the son of Robert E. and Mary M. (Dean) Huckleby. He married Violetta Cooley in Rossville on August 25, 1967 and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Aaron Huckleby of Milford and Anson (Aimee) Huckleby of Wellington, FL; five grandchildren, Morgan Huckleby, Drezden Huckleby, Kayla Huckleby, Logan Huckleby, and Parker Huckleby; one great grandchild, Clarity Cotton; three sisters, Dorothy Allison of Hoopeston, Margaret (Terry) Clark of Milford, and Sheila (George) Fix of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Marshall Huckleby, Jimmy Huckleby, Donald Huckleby, Robert Huckleby, Bobby Huckleby, and Hallond Huckleby; and two sisters, Dolly Flynn and Shirley Allison.
Terry was a very athletic and competitive person and he especially enjoyed golfing. He loved all sports and was an avid Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts fan.
Graveside services will be held at 11:15 am on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland. Rev. Brent Zastrow will officiate. Graveside military rites will take place.
Knapp Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Times Republic from May 7 to May 13, 2019