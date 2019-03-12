Thomas Taden, 69, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (March 3, 2019) at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago.
He was born April 25, 1949, in Watseka, the son of Harold Taden and Marian Scheiwe, of Danforth. Thomas married Barbara McKinstry on Dec. 11, 1977, in Kankakee.
Thomas managed the Farmers Elevator Co. of Manteno for 19 years. He was involved in many activities at his church, Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno.
He enjoyed barbershop music, antique tractors, traveling and playing cards with his family.
Surviving are his wife, of Manteno; sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Walter Smith, of Portage, Wis.; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Renee Taden, of Bronson, Mich.; along with five nieces; two nephews; and three great-nieces and nephews.
His father preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Kevin Werner officiating. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno.
Memorials may be made to Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno.
