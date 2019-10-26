|
Velma Esther Carley, 95, of Watseka died on October 24, 2019, at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. She was born on November 1, 1923, in Ash Grove Township, Iroquois County, the daughter of Walter and Emilie (Hopman) Scheiwe. She was baptized on November 18, 1923, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Woodworth by the Rev. F.A.C. Meyer. Her childhood was spent in the rural Milford area. She was confirmed in the faith by Rev. N. Heimsoth on April 10, 1938. She attended grade school at St. Paul Parochial School and graduated from Crescent-Iroquois High School.
Velma married Allen J. Carley on December 25, 1941. They were blessed with 77 years of marriage, and he survives. Also surviving are two sons, Allen Leon (Janet) Carley of Beloit, WI and Kenton (Lisa) Carley of rural Milford; two daughters, Bonita Rajala of Watseka and Virginia (Bob) Buhr of rural Milford; one daughter-in-law, Verla Carley; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; one sister, Marian Taden of Danforth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Russell Carley; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Carley; one son-in-law, Bruce Rajala; two grandsons, Jeff Buhr and Scott Carley; and one sister, Mildred Brutlag.
Velma was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City where she was active in the Women of the Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, sewing, garage sales, and jigsaw puzzles. She was fondly referred to as "the Cookie Grandma" because of the many chocolate chip cookies she baked over the years.
Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka as well as one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City with Pastor Joel Brown officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, St. Peter Lutheran Church, or donor's choice.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019