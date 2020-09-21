





Velma Grice passed away on September 12, 2020, from heart failure. Velma was born on June 17, 1926, in Glenville, Minnesota, the daughter Ben and Florida (Arseneau) Dube. The family moved to Beaverville, Illinois, where Velma attended Holy Family Academy and as a young woman moved to Watseka, Illinois. There she married Warren Grice on May 11, 1946. The couple enjoyed 42 years of marriage, raising two children and taking an active part in St. Edmund Parish and the local community. Velma first worked as a secretary at Electronics Corporation and then as a teller and eventually an officer at the First Trust and Savings Bank, both in Watseka. After Warren's death in 1988, Velma moved to Hollywood, Florida, where she was an active member of Nativity Catholic Church and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. She then moved to Inverness, Florida, where she attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and enjoyed life and friendships at the Inverness Apartment Club.



For many years Velma enjoyed taking long, daily walks. She was also an avid reader, a Bridge and Hand and Foot player, and a Chicago Cub and Tampa Bay Ray fan. But most of all, she was devoted to her family and friends.



Velma is survived by her daughter Kathy Emmerson and her husband Dale of Lenoir City, Tennessee; her son Steve Grice and his wife Gail of Inverness, Florida; and sisters Ione Powell of Woodstock, Georgia, and Florence Woodard of Orange, California. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren; sisters Ethel Robertson, Marcie McGivern, Doreen De Lude, and Mildred Evans; and brothers Russell, John, Tony, and Vern Dube.



At her request Velma is being cremated, and her ashes will be interred next to her husband Warren at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, Illinois.

