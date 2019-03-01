Verna A. Looker, 88, of Watseka passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. She was born July 3, 1930 in rural Cissna Park, the daughter of Alpheus and Lily (Roll) Miller. She married Ivan L. Looker on June 10, 1951 in Watseka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter; her siblings and in-laws, Cecil (Leona) Miller, Earl Miller, Florine (Paul) Sites, Norma (Mervin) Duling, Ernest (Betty) Looker, Erna Marie (Wayne) Albert and Olin Looker; and nephews, Brad Looker, Steve Sites and Jim Looker.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynara (John) Tonner and Lynelle (Bruce) Peters; her grandsons, Benjamin (Kristin) Tonner and Samuel (Patience) Tonner; her great-granddaughters, Maria, Anne, Oaklyn and Elizabeth Tonner; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Looker; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Looker was a secretary for her husband's and daughter's law practice for many years and a former secretary at Watseka Community High School.
Private services will be held.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois County Historical Society or Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019